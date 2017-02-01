बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्साह, ऊर्जा और उमंग साथ मना बीएचयू का 101वां स्थापना दिवस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
see the photos of bhu 101th foundatian day
{"_id":"589217a14f1c1b0b13e81e56","slug":"see-the-photos-of-bhu-101th-foundatian-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939, \u090a\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0940\u090f\u091a\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u093e 101\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 10:45 PM IST
उत्साह, ऊर्जा और उमंग से लबरेज हजारों युवाओं का कारवां और एक से एक झांकियां। ढोल-नगाड़ों की थाप पर कदमों की थिरकन और शान से लहराता तिरंगा...। बीएचयू का 101वां स्थापना दिवस बुधवार को पूरी आन-बान और शान से मनाया गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5891f9124f1c1b2f3de82c9b","slug":"bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-vrs-cancelled-wife-sharmila-is-in-tension","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58921b814f1c1bf13ee807e2","slug":"team-india-yuzvendra-chahal-india-vs-england-3rd-t-20","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930 '\u092f\u091c\u0941\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u091a\u0939\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891c9874f1c1b5a42e8009f","slug":"miracle-in-the-time-of-kedarnath-disaster-2013","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58907bdb4f1c1b3c3de81ba4","slug":"basant-panchami-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0932,\u092c\u093e\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u094b\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0902,\u0916\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0939\u0932\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588fa1354f1c1b3c3de81680","slug":"the-online-application-process-at-bhu","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u091a\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588cfa644f1c1b476fcf6cc2","slug":"floats-will-suggest-solutions-to-challenges-in-bhu","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u091d\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5888ef1f4f1c1ba333cf5f9d","slug":"see-the-photos-of-national-voters-day-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u092a\u0925, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top