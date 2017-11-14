Download App
तस्वीरेंः पटाखा कारोबारी के घर में मौत का ऐसा मंजर, विस्फोट के बाद टुकड़ों में बंटा शव

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,भदोही

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 08:57 PM IST
see the photos of bhadohi cracker factory explosion

यूपी के भदोही में मंगलवार सुबह पटाखा कारोबारी के घर में अचानक जोरदार धमाका हुआ। धमाका इतना तेज था कि कारोबारी का शव कई टुकड़ों में बंट गया। हादसे में कारोबारी की बहन, पत्नी और मां गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। इस धमाके से पूरा मुहल्ला दहल गया। कई लोग भूकंप समझकर घर से बाहर भाग निकले। लेकिन जब घटना की जानकारी हुई तो हड़कंप मच गया। लोग घटना स्थल की ओर दौर पड़े। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

