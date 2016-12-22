बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखें पीएम मोदी का काशी दौरा
{"_id":"585b8da24f1c1b2e4ee39e4c","slug":"see-the-photo-of-pm-modi-varanasi-visit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 06:30 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने कई कार्यक्रमों में शिरकत की। उन्होंने वाराणसी को 2100 करोड़ रुपये का तोहफा दिया। आगे की स्लाइड में देखें पीएम मोदी का काशी दौरा....
