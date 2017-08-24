आपका शहर Close

आजमगढ़ में धरना दे रहे ग्रामीणों पर लाठीचार्ज, महिलाओं की बर्बरता से पिटाई

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला, आजमगढ़

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 10:45 AM IST
See photos: Police lathicharge on villagers in Azamgarh, beating women with vandalism

आजमगढ़ के किशुनदासपुर गांव में हत्यारोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग के लिए सड़क पर धरना दे रहे ग्रामीणों पर पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज कर दिया। सड़क जाम को खुलवाने पहुंची पुलिस ने मानवता की सारी हदें पार करते हुए न केवल पुरुषों को दौड़ाकर पीटा, बल्कि महिलाओं को भी नहीं छोड़ा। बर्बरता करने वालों में अधिकारी भी आगे रहे और सिपाही के साथ लाठी भांजते रहे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..

