तस्वीरों में देखें, गणतंत्र दिवस पर वाराणसी का शानदार अंदाज
Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 09:52 PM IST
वाराणसी में 68वां गणतंत्र दिवस शान से मनाया गया। देशभक्ति से ओतप्रोत सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों से बच्चों ने देशभक्ति का संदेश देते हुए समां बांधा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
