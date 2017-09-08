बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्कार्पियो से टकराया 500 के नए नोटों से भरा ट्रक, जो भी सुना दौड़ पड़ा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
scarpio and note loded truck hit each other
{"_id":"59b26b804f1c1bf97f8b50c6","slug":"scarpio-and-note-loded-truck-hit-each-other","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e 500 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 03:35 PM IST
यूपी के आजमगढ़ में एक ट्रक और स्कार्पियो में आमने सामने टक्कर हो गई। बात बढ़ी तो पुलिस भी पहुंच गई। ट्रक की जांच की गई तो पता चला कि यह 500 के नए नोटो से भरी पड़ी है। फिर क्या....हड़कंप मचना तय था।आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए..
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59b25fab4f1c1be87f8b4f02","slug":"shiv-ganga-express-coupling-broken-two-times","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091f\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e\u0903 \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59b116154f1c1bec7f8b4ac4","slug":"mumbai-blast-case-abu-salem-village-shocked-after-court-judgment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 1993 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0905\u092c\u0942 \u0938\u0932\u0947\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0948\u0926, \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59b12b704f1c1be27f8b4a2d","slug":"aadhar-card-will-be-make-in-government-offices","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0939\u091c \u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59b151f64f1c1be77f8b4b47","slug":"shkatipunj-express-derail-at-very-dangerous-place-in-sonebhadra","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0916\u093e\u0908, \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092a\u0941\u0902\u091c \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!