सोनभद्र में है दुनिया का सबसे पुराना फासिल्स पार्क, समेटे हुए है धरती का 'रहस्य'

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी/सोनभद्र

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 02:08 PM IST
धरती पर ऐसे कई रहस्य छुपे है जिसपर दुनियाभर के वैज्ञानिक लगातार शोध कर रहे हैं। कुछ ऐसा ही रहस्य छुपा है उत्तर प्रदेश में सोनभद्र जिला स्थित सलखन में जहां एक नहीं 150 करोड़ वर्ष पुराने जिवाश्म(फासिल्स) हैं। ये पार्क दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा फासिल्स पार्क है।  25 हेक्टेयर में फैला ये फासिल्स पार्क दुनिया में अमेरिका के यलो स्टोन पार्क से भी बड़ा है। यहां के फासिल्स का महत्व इस बात से समझा जा सकता है कि ये जीवन की शुरुआत की कहानी बयां करते हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..

जयंत सिन्हा बोले, गायकवाड़ ने मांगी माफी, तब हटाया गया प्रतिबंध

Jayant Sinha said that Ravindra Gaikwad apoligised took undertaking clarifies MoS Civil Aviation 

