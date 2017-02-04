बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
संत रविदास की जयंती पर झालरों-पताकाओं से सजा सीर गोवर्धन
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 10:42 PM IST
माघी पूर्णिमा पर जयंती महोत्सव के लिए संत रविदास के जन्मस्थान सीर गोवर्धन की सजावट अंतिम दौर में है। मंदिर की दीवारों, गुंबदों को सजाया जा रहा है। देश के कोने कोने से आने वाले भक्तों के लिए 90 से अधिक पंडाल तैयार कर लिए गए हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
