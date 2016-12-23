बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
...अाैर जब खुली जीप से कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच पहुंचे पीएम मोदी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
prime minister narendra modi varanasi visit unseen photos
{"_id":"585ce32a4f1c1bf248e3b524","slug":"prime-minister-narendra-modi-varanasi-visit-unseen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0905\u093e\u0948\u0930 \u091c\u092c\u00a0\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 02:11 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गुरुवार को डीरेका मैदान में कार्यकर्ताओं के दर्शन करने की बात कही और सेना की खुली जीप में 16 ब्लॉक में बैठे 17 मंडल के 26106 कार्यकर्ताओं के पास गए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585ccbdf4f1c1b1917e39bec","slug":"aamir-khan-big-gift-to-mahavir-phogat-on-releasing-of-movie-dangal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"585cd9b04f1c1ba107e3a8da","slug":"papers-quoted-by-rahul-gandhi-name-not-only-modi-but-two-cms-and-one-delhi-ex-cm","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0903 \u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 CM \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585cd6884f1c1b2e4ee3a900","slug":"rld-president-attacks-on-bjp-in-kisan-adhikar-rally-in-meerut","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 ","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5858c57a4f1c1b1f64e3990f","slug":"lucknow-girl-anshika-will-be-honoured-with-bravery-award","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0935\u0940\u0930\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585cd7f54f1c1b0f15e39125","slug":"assi-to-rajghat-will-be-underground-wire-in-one-year","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0918\u093e\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0917\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top