वाराणसी की सड़कों पर अब फर्राटा भरेंगी गर्ल बाइकर्स, ये खोलेंगी क्लब
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 01:07 AM IST
वाराणसी की सड़कों पर अब महिला बाइकर्स फर्राटे भरती नजर आएंगी। जल्द ही गर्ल्स बाइक राइडर क्लब खोला जाएगा। इसके लिए आगे आई हैं देश की सबसे ऊंची चोलामो लेक पर बाइक राइडिंग करने वाली वर्तिका जैन। लखनऊ की वर्तिका बनारस की बहू बन चुकी हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
