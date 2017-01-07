बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाराणसी में उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवाओं ने फिर बढ़ाई ठिठुरन
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:31 AM IST
पिछले कुछ दिनों में सुबह कोहरा लेकिन दोपहर में सूरज के चमकने से लोगों को ठंड से थोड़ी राहत थी। शुक्रवार को उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं के चलते मौसम का पारा लुढ़क गया। इससे ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। आगे देखें..
