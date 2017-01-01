बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नए साल का जश्न मनाने में डूबा वाराणसी, सारनाथ में लगा लंबा जाम
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 05:38 PM IST
देवों की नगरी वाराणसी में नया साल 2017 के आगमन का जश्न काफी धूम धाम से मनाया जा रहा है। साल का पहला दिन और रविवार की छुट्टी होने के कारण वाराणसी और आसपास के तमाम पर्यटक स्थलों, मंदिरो, होटलों में काफी भीड़ देखी जा रही है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें लोगों ने कैसे मनाया जश्न..
