पीएम मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र में नमामि गंगे परियोजना को लगा पलीता
{"_id":"586cfb754f1c1ba709159f16","slug":"namaami-ganga-project-fail-in-pm-modi-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u092e\u093f \u0917\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0932\u0940\u0924\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 07:11 PM IST
ज्यों ज्यों दवा की मर्ज बढ़ता गया...। यह कहावत काशी में गंगा निर्मलीकरण के उपायों पर चरितार्थ हो रही है। 25 हजार करोड़ रुपये की नमामि गंगे परियोजना को पलीता लगा दिया गया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें परियोजना का हाल...
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
