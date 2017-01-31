बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पांच करोड़ की कार के बाद मुलायम के बेटे की अगली बड़ी ख्वाहिश
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 04:20 PM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी के मार्गदर्शक मुलायम सिंह यादव के दूसरे बेटे प्रतीक यादव की पांच करोड़ की लग्जरी लेम्बोर्गिनी कार सियासी गलियारों में चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है। विपक्षी पार्टियां इसे लेकर मुलायम सिंह समाजवादी छवि पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं वहीं प्रतीक इसे लेकर बेपरवाह हैं। वह अब और एक आलीशान चीज खरीदने की तमन्ना रखते हैं। आगे की स्लाइड में जाने क्या खरीदना चाह रहे हैं-
