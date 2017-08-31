'बाहुबली' की तरह एक्शन से भरपूर होगी सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल की 'महाबजट' फिल्म
अपने दमदार अभिनय से ‘मॉलीवुड’ पर राज करने वाले दक्षिण भारतीय फिल्मों के सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल अपनी आगामी फिल्म की शूटिंग के लिए देश की आध्यात्मिक राजधानी वाराणसी पहुंचे। यहां तीन दिनों तक शूटिंग करने के बाद बुधवार की सुबह रवाना हो गए। आगे की स्लाइड में जानें फिल्म कई रोचक बातें...
