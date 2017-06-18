बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रेमिका से मिलने गया था प्रेमी, पकड़े जाने पर पहले गांव वालों ने पीटा, फिर...
यूपी के मऊ जिले में एक प्रेमी को चोरी-छिपे अपनी प्रेमिका से मिलना महंगा पड़ गया। लड़की के परिवार वालों ने पहले उसको पीटा और फिर उसको ऐसी सजा दी कि वह जिंदगी भर याद रखेगा। आगे की स्लाइड में पढ़े पूरी कहानी...
