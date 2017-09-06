बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मास्टर शेफ संजीव कपूर ने इस शहर से स्टार्ट किया था करियर, टीचर्स डे पर किया याद
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 07:54 PM IST
खाने के खजाने की चाबी घर-घर तक पहुंचाने वाले मास्टर शेफ संजीव कपूर आज किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं। भारत का शायद ही ऐसा कोई घर होगा जहां इस शेफ को चेहरे से न पहचानता हो। लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत किस शहर से की थी? नहीं पता तो चलिए हम बताते हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए...
