आज से बदल गया मरुधर एक्सप्रेस सहित कई ट्रेनों का रूट, यात्रा करने से पहले ये भी जान लें

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 08:32 PM IST
marudhar express train route diverted from today

आज से आगामी कुछ दिनों तक मरुधर, पटना-कोटा एक्सप्रेस सहित कई ट्रेनें परिवर्तित मार्ग से चलाई जाएंगी। इन ट्रेनों का ठहराव टुंडला और आगरा जंक्शन पर नहीं होगा। अगर आप आगामी दिनों में इस रूट पर यात्रा करने वाले हैं तो आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ लीजिए पूरी खबर...

