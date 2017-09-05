बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आज से बदल गया मरुधर एक्सप्रेस सहित कई ट्रेनों का रूट, यात्रा करने से पहले ये भी जान लें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
marudhar express train route diverted from today
{"_id":"59aebc9a4f1c1b84078b46b0","slug":"marudhar-express-train-route-diverted-from-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0941\u0927\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0908 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0942\u091f, \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 08:32 PM IST
आज से आगामी कुछ दिनों तक मरुधर, पटना-कोटा एक्सप्रेस सहित कई ट्रेनें परिवर्तित मार्ग से चलाई जाएंगी। इन ट्रेनों का ठहराव टुंडला और आगरा जंक्शन पर नहीं होगा। अगर आप आगामी दिनों में इस रूट पर यात्रा करने वाले हैं तो आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ लीजिए पूरी खबर...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59aeaa054f1c1b65078b469c","slug":"varanasi-administration-can-not-take-any-action-against-main-land-mafia","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092d\u0942-\u092e\u093e\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u091b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ae8e994f1c1b5f078b4669","slug":"kashi-gurukul-girl-student-learn-vedas-and-weapon-training","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u2018\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0915\u0941\u0932': \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0936\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ae81694f1c1b12088b464d","slug":"arto-rs-yadav-case-update-vigilance-file-charge-sheet","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u0928\u0915\u0941\u092c\u0947\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u090f\u0938 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b 500 \u092a\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ae7dd44f1c1b5e078b467d","slug":"teachers-day-many-things-change-in-this-world-bu-not-teacher-student-relation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Teachers day: \u0928\u090f \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941-\u0936\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!