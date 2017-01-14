बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाराणसी में मकर संक्रांति की धूम, देखें तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
Makar Sankranti Varanasi see pictures
{"_id":"5879f9364f1c1b222aba864e","slug":"makar-sankranti-varanasi-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 03:41 PM IST
देश की सांस्कृतिक राजधानी काशी में आज हर तरफ मकर संक्रांति पर्व की धूम रही । भीषण ठंड के बावजूद आज काशी में नहान के लिए देश के कोने-कोने से श्रद्धालुओं का रेला उमड़ पड़ा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58790b054f1c1b5724ba7d18","slug":"nit-student-found-dead-in-snowfall-at-shikari-devi-live-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58789a0c4f1c1b7840ba933d","slug":"bsf-jawan-tej-bahadur-yadav-sensation-claim-to-expose-scam-of-billions-of-ration-in-indian-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5878ac9f4f1c1bab78ba9dcd","slug":"two-student-dead-body-recovered-out-of-4-missing-nit-hamirpur-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 NIT \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091a \u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5879e8624f1c1b5724ba845a","slug":"makar-sankranti-varanasi-ganga-three-lakh-pilgrims-to-bath","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58793f184f1c1b577fbabb37","slug":"as-was-the-simplicity-were-equally-courageous-priest","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0925\u0940, \u0909\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u0938\u0940 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58793cf44f1c1b5724ba824a","slug":"nahan-old-today-pilgrims-descended-on-the-ghats","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u091c, \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top