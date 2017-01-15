बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मकर संक्रांति पर काशी में संस्कृति का मेला, देखें रोचक तस्वीरें
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 05:25 PM IST
दुनिया को आध्यात्म का पाठ पढ़ाने वाली काशी में मकर संक्रांति को लोगों ने अपने-अपने अंदाज में सेलिब्रेट किया। सनातनी परंपरा का निर्वाह करने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग गंगा तटों पर आए । भगवान भास्कर की मौजूदगी में गंगा में पुण्य की डुबकी लगाई और उन्हें अर्घ्य दिया। युवाओं ने पतंगबाजी में अपने हुनर दिखाए तो गंगा पार रेती पर सैलानियों की आमद आम दिनों से कई गुना ज्यादा रही।
