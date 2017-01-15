आपका शहर Close

मकर संक्रांति पर काशी में संस्कृति का मेला, देखें रोचक तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल, वाराणसी

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 05:25 PM IST
Makar Sankranti Varanasi festival of culture, see interesting pictures

दुनिया को आध्यात्म का पाठ पढ़ाने वाली काशी में मकर संक्रांति को लोगों ने अपने-अपने अंदाज में सेलिब्रेट किया। सनातनी परंपरा का निर्वाह करने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग गंगा तटों पर आए । भगवान भास्कर की मौजूदगी में गंगा में पुण्य की डुबकी लगाई और उन्हें अर्घ्य दिया। युवाओं ने पतंगबाजी में अपने हुनर दिखाए तो गंगा पार रेती पर सैलानियों की आमद आम दिनों से कई गुना ज्यादा रही। 

मकर संक्रांति makar sankranti in varanasi

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

