बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काशी की रामलीला में दिखेगी ‘महाभारत’ सीरियल के पांडवों की गदा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
mahabhart pandav gada will show in varanasi ram lila
{"_id":"59abeacc4f1c1b02278b4e56","slug":"mahabhart-pandav-gada-will-show-in-varanasi-ram-lila","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u2018\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u2019 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0926\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 05:13 PM IST
काशी की रामलीलाओं के धनुष-बाण, गदा और मुखौटे इतिहास बन चुके हैं। बीआर चोपड़ा कृत लोकप्रिय ‘महाभारत’ सीरियल में पांडवों ने जिस गदा का इस्तेमाल किया था, वह काशी की प्राचीन श्रीमौनी बाबा रामलीला से ली गई थी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए इस खास गदा के बारे में..
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59abe6664f1c1b10278b4f37","slug":"shri-chitrakoot-samiti-manchan-start-in-kashi","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59abde554f1c1b6c6a8b47c9","slug":"prime-minister-adopted-village-boy-get-track-suit","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915 \u0938\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0932\u0930 \u091a\u0930\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59abdb084f1c1b746a8b47d7","slug":"bjp-leader-adopted-school-is-in-very-bad-condition","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59abd58f4f1c1b1c278b4f25","slug":"rs-yadav-has-assets-worth-billions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u090f\u0938 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0930\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u0935\u093f\u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!