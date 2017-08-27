बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लोलार्क कुंड स्नानः पुत्र प्राप्ति की चाह में एक की गई जान, 50 से अधिक महिलाएं बेहोश
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 10:01 PM IST
पुत्र प्राप्ति की कामना से लोलार्क कुंड में स्नान के लिए आए आजमगढ़ के परसहा निवासी राजेश यादव (33) की रविवार को गिरने के कारण मौत हो गई। साथ आए परिवारीजन शव लेकर वापस चले गए। इसी तरह स्नान के दौरान कुंड के किनारों, सीढ़ियों पर चोट लगने से जौनपुर की एक महिला समेत छह से अधिक महिलाएं घायल हो गईं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
