बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ब्रिटिश आर्मी से बगावत कर नेता जी मिले थे कर्नल निजामुद्दीन, जानें पूरी कहानी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
know the full story of captain nijamuddin
{"_id":"58989d554f1c1b945237888f","slug":"know-the-full-story-of-captain-nijamuddin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0917\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0932 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 09:34 PM IST
आजाद हिंद फौज में नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र बोस के चालक कर्नल निजामुद्दीन उर्फ सैफुद्दीन का 117 वर्ष की अवस्था में सोमवार को तड़के निधन हो गया। उन्होंने आजमगढ़ जिले के ढकवां स्थित अपने पैतृक आवास पर अंतिम सांस ली। कर्नल निजामुद्दीन के निधन की सूचना मिलते ही जिले से बड़ी संख्या में लोग उनके आवास पहुंचे। प्रशासनिक अमला भी उनके गांव पहुंचा और श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। वो अपने पीछे पत्नी अजबुन्निशा तथा तीन पुत्रों, बहुओं पौत्र, पौत्रियों का भरा-पूरा परिवार छोड़ गए हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5896edbb4f1c1bce22e816f7","slug":"haryanavi-song-viral-on-youtube-schools-student-sing-that-song","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58986fec4f1c1b865237861b","slug":"who-will-head-the-political-crown-in-punjab-who-will-be-in-power","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5897ff774f1c1bcf6de80cfd","slug":"pankaj-kumar-was-selected-as-assistant-professor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 3 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093f \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58983cef4f1c1bc055378486","slug":"extrimly-closed-of-neta-ji-subhas-chandra-bose-captain-nijamuddin-passd-away","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58864fc34f1c1b403fcf448e","slug":"on-the-anniversary-of-netaji-round-jaykare","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58864b484f1c1b5c02cf458b","slug":"remembered-on-anniversary-of-netaji-bose-suuuubhashchandra","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0941\u0941\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top