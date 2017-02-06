आपका शहर Close

ब्रिटिश आर्मी से बगावत कर नेता जी मिले थे कर्नल निजामुद्दीन, जानें पूरी कहानी

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 09:34 PM IST
know the full story of captain nijamuddin


आजाद हिंद फौज में नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र बोस के चालक कर्नल निजामुद्दीन उर्फ सैफुद्दीन का 117 वर्ष की अवस्था में सोमवार को तड़के निधन हो गया। उन्होंने आजमगढ़ जिले के ढकवां स्थित अपने पैतृक आवास पर अंतिम सांस ली। कर्नल निजामुद्दीन के निधन की सूचना मिलते ही जिले से बड़ी संख्या में लोग उनके आवास पहुंचे। प्रशासनिक अमला भी उनके गांव पहुंचा और श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। वो अपने पीछे पत्नी अजबुन्निशा तथा तीन पुत्रों, बहुओं पौत्र, पौत्रियों का भरा-पूरा परिवार छोड़ गए हैं। 

