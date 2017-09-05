बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काशी का ‘गुरुकुल': यहां छात्राओं को शास्त्र के साथ शस्त्र चलाने का भी मिलता है प्रशिक्षण
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 05:16 PM IST
काशी में एक ऐसा ‘गुरुकुल’ भी है जो आधुनिकता की आबोहवा के बीच वैदिक युगीन शिक्षा और गुरु-शिष्य परंपरा की मिसाल है। करीब 40 साल पहले स्थापित इस केंद्र में वर्तमान देश के विभिन्न राज्यों के अलावा नेपाल, रूस जैसे देशों की 150 से अधिक छात्राएं शिक्षा ग्रहण कर रही हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए इस ‘गुरुकुल’ को...
