काशी और शिव से सत्यार्थी ने जोड़ा अपना नाता, हंसाया, समझाया और जगाया

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 10:08 PM IST
kailash satyarthi lecture at kashi hindu university

बचपन बचाओ आंदोलन के प्रणेता व नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता कैलाश सत्यार्थी ने काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय के खचाखच भरे स्वतंत्रता भवन में ‘सुरक्षित बचपन सुरक्षित भारत’ पर व्याख्यान दिया। उनके शताब्दी व्याख्यान को सुनने के लिए सभागार छोटा पड़ गया लेकिन सुनने वालों का उत्साह और जोश दूना हो गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें, युवाओं में भरा जोश

varanasi hindi news kailash styarthi

