बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सूफियाना गायकी के सरताज कैलाश खेर के गीतों पर झूमी काशी, देखें तस्वीरें...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
kailash kher music night and live performance in kashi
{"_id":"5a089eb44f1c1b74698bb35c","slug":"kailash-kher-music-night-and-live-performance-in-kashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0942\u092b\u093f\u200d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0924\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0916\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 12:49 AM IST
ठुमरी, दादरा, निर्गुन, भजनों, गीतों के साथ रविवार की शाम तीन दिवसीय कबीरा महोत्सव की आखिरी शाम सूफी गायक कैलाश खेर के सुरों से निखरी। उनके गीतों पर लोग बरबस झूम उठे। खूब तालियों की बौछार हुई और हर हर महादेव के जयकारे गूंजे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0846a44f1c1bec538bc9b7","slug":"big-news-about-coin-ban-in-roorkee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a084e1b4f1c1b9f678bac8e","slug":"jio-super-cashback-recharge-offers-on-399-rupees-plan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 99 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a05df734f1c1b9f678ba65d","slug":"in-pradyuman-murder-case-know-what-the-knife-seller-told-cbi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!