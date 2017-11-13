Download App
सूफि‍याना गायकी के सरताज कैलाश खेर के गीतों पर झूमी काशी, देखें तस्वीरें...

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 12:49 AM IST
kailash kher music night and live performance in kashi

ठुमरी, दादरा, निर्गुन, भजनों, गीतों के साथ रविवार की शाम तीन दिवसीय कबीरा महोत्सव की आखिरी शाम सूफी गायक कैलाश खेर के सुरों से निखरी। उनके गीतों पर लोग बरबस झूम उठे। खूब तालियों की बौछार हुई और हर हर महादेव के जयकारे गूंजे।  आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 

