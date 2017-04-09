बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मिलिए 'जूनियर योगी' से, देखकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 08:52 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पद संभालने के बाद जिस तरह का क्रेज लोगों में देखा जा रहा था कुछ उसी तरह की दीवानगी योगी आदित्यनाथ के सीएम बनने के बाद दिखाई दे रही है। उनके एक नन्हें प्रशंसक की एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया में बहुत तेजी से वायरल हो रही है।
