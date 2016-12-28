आपका शहर Close

यूरोप में हनीमून मना रहे ईशांत शर्मा और प्रतिमा सिंह, देखें तस्वीरें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल,वाराणसी

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 06:41 PM IST
Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh celebrating honeymoon in Europe, see pictures

टीम इंडिया के स्पीडस्टर ईशांत शर्मा और बास्केटबाल खिलाड़ी प्रतिमा सिंह की नवविवाहित जोड़ी यूरोप की खूबसूरत वादियों में हनीमून मना रही है। दोनों की गत नौ दिसंबर को शादी हुई थी। आगे की स्लाइड में जाने कहां हनीमून मना रहा है यह कपल...

ishant sharma honeymoon

