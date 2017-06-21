बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योग दिवस पर सारनाथ पहुंचे मनोज सिन्हा, हजारों लोगों के साथ किया योग
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
International Yoga Day Manoj Sinha reached Sarnath, thousands of people taken part
{"_id":"594a23dd4f1c1be4108b4694","slug":"international-yoga-day-manoj-sinha-reached-sarnath-thousands-of-people-taken-part","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 01:14 PM IST
अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर केंद्रीय मंत्री मनोज सिन्हा भगवान बुद्ध की शरण में पहुंचे। यहां भगवान बुद्ध के दर्शन किए और उन्होंने करीब दो हजार लोगों के साथ योग किया। आगे की स्लाइड में देखें तस्वीरें...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593bb5334f1c1b8c6b9c8516","slug":"bjp-mp-kc-patel-honey-trap-case-ajay-pal-arrested-by-delhi-police-in-connection-with-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0935\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top