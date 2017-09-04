बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंतरराष्ट्रीय बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी विशेष भृगुवंशी का छलका दर्द, कहा- यूपी में तो...
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 03:43 PM IST
बनारस के रहने वाले अंतरराष्ट्रीय बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी विशेष भृगुवंशी ने अमर उजाला से विशेष बातचीत की। ये ऐसे पहले भारतीय है जिन्हें अंतरराष्ट्रीय बास्केटबॉल के प्रतिष्ठित NBL में खेलने का मौका मिला है। भारतीय बॉस्केटबाल टीम के पूर्व कप्तान ने प्रदेश में खिलाड़ियों को मिल रही सुविधा से निराश हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें...
