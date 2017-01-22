आपका शहर Close

IIT BHU:'काशीयात्रा' में वेर्स्टन बैंड और स्वीडन के मेटल रॉक बैंड ने मचाया धमाल

टीम ड‌ि़ज‌िटल,वाराणसी

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 07:38 PM IST
iit bhu: westorn band and sweadon metal rock performance in kashiyatra

आईआईटी बीएचयू के सांस्कृतिक उत्सव ‘काशीयात्रा 2017’ का दूसरा दिन भी उमंग, उत्साह और ऊर्जा से परिपूर्ण रहा। दिन बीतने के साथ साथ उनकी उमंगों और उत्साह और परवान चढ़ीं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

