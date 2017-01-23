बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
iit bhu: 'काशीयात्रा' की अंतिम निशा में सचिन-जिगर की जोड़ी ने मचाया धमाल
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 12:51 AM IST
आईआईटी बीएचयू के सांस्कृतिक उत्सव ‘काशीयात्रा 2017’ की अंतिम निशा में आईआईटियंस ने खूब मस्ती की। दिन में डांस कॉम्पिटीशन तो वहीं रात को बालीवुड के जाने-माने म्यूजिक कंपोजर सचिन और जिगर की जोड़ी ने धमाल मचाया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
