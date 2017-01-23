आपका शहर Close

iit bhu: 'काशीयात्रा' की अंतिम निशा में सचिन-जिगर की जोड़ी ने मचाया धमाल

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 12:51 AM IST
iit bhu: sachin and jigar paerform at kashi yatra

आईआईटी बीएचयू के सांस्कृतिक उत्सव ‘काशीयात्रा 2017’ की अंतिम निशा में आईआईटियंस ने खूब मस्ती की। दिन में डांस कॉम्पिटीशन तो वहीं रात को बालीवुड के जाने-माने म्यूजिक कंपोजर सचिन और जिगर की जोड़ी ने धमाल मचाया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

varanasi hindi news bhu hindi news

