आईआईटी बीएचयूः फैशन शो में पारंपरिक अंदाज के साथ बिखरी सतरंगी छटा

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:35 PM IST
iit bhu kashi yatra 2017: econd day in kashi yatra fashion show

आईआईटी बीएचयू में शुक्रवार से ‘काशीयात्रा 2017’ में नृत्य, संगीत, अभिनय और कला का संगम हुआ।  मीराज फैशन शो में पारंपरिक अंदाज में नजर आए छात्र-छात्राओं ने अलग ही जलवा बिखेरा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

