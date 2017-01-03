बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अस्सी घाट पर हस्त शिल्प कला प्रदर्शनी बनी आकर्षण का केंद्र
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:58 PM IST
हस्तशिल्प कलाकारों को प्रतिभा प्रदर्शन का अवसर देने और आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के उद्देश्य से पांच दिवसीय हस्तशिल्प कला प्रदर्शनी का मंगलवार को आगाज हुआ। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
