विश्व मधुमेह दिवस पर बनारस में ‘ग्लोबल डायबिटीज वॉक’, युवाओं ने बढ़-चढ़कर की भागीदारी

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 09:45 PM IST
कभी उम्रदराज लोगों की बीमारी कही जाने वाली डायबिटीज अब युवाओं तक फैल चुकी है। अनियमित दिनचर्या, असंतुलित खान-पान और तनाव के चलते दुनिया भर में करोड़ों लोग इसकी चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इस खतरनाक बीमारी से बचाव के लिए जरूरी है कि खुद भी सजग रहें और दूसरों को भी जागरूक करें। ऐसे ही संदेशों और संकल्पों के साथ मंगलवार को बनारस में ‘ग्लोबल डायबिटीज वॉक’ का आयोजन हुआ। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

world diabetes day global diabetes walk diabetes diabetes campagain More ...

