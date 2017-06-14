बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बागी बलिया की दबंग दुल्हन : दूल्हे ने खाया था गुटखा, दुल्हन ने शादी से किया इंकार
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 11:02 AM IST
आम जनमानस में अब तक भारतीय दुल्हनों को बेहद 'शर्मिली' माना जाता रहा है लेकिन शादियों के इस सीजन में दबंग दुल्हनें चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई हैं। ताजा वाकया बलिया का है जहां एक दुल्हन ने नशेड़ी दूल्हे से शादी से इंकार कर दिया। आगे की स्लाइड में पढ़ें इस दबंग दुल्हन की पूरी कहानी ...
