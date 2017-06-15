बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दूसरी शादी कर रहा था युवक, पहुंच गई पत्नी, जानें आगे क्या हुआ
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:51 AM IST
यूपी के सोनभद्र जिले में एक प्रेमी ने बेवफाई की हद कर दी। पढ़ाई के दौरान एक युवती को अपने प्रेम जाल में फंसाकर लव मैरिज करने वाला प्रेमी एक बार फिर एक लड़की का जीवन बर्बाद करने जा रहा था। तभी पहली पत्नी को इसकी भनक लग गई। आगे की स्लाइड में जानें पूरी कहानी...
