आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

दूसरी शादी कर रहा था युवक, पहुंच गई पत्नी, जानें आगे क्या हुआ

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, सोनभद्र

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:51 AM IST
Sonbhadra Man doing second marriage, the wife reached, know what happened next

यूपी के सोनभद्र जिले में एक प्रेमी ने बेवफाई की हद कर दी। पढ़ाई के दौरान एक युवती को अपने प्रेम जाल में फंसाकर लव मैरिज करने वाला प्रेमी एक बार फिर एक लड़की का जीवन बर्बाद करने जा रहा था। तभी पहली पत्नी को इसकी भनक लग गई। आगे की स्लाइड में जानें पूरी कहानी...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sonbhadra man doing second marriage sonbhadra hindi news

सलमान को जंग नहीं पसंद

जंग पर बोले सलमान, 'जो जंग का आदेश दे उसे ही थमा दो बंदूक'

tubelight star salman khan speak about aamir khan marriage and on war between two countries

Most Viewed

सुसाइड से पहले बोला- 'मैं अपनी पत्नी को बहुत प्यार करता हूं, लेकिन मैं उसके काबिल नहीं'

body found from bhakra canal
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

ससुराल में बीस घंटे तक बंधक बना रहा दूल्हा, बिन दुल्हन लौटी बारात

Bhadohi Groom remained hostage for twenty hours in the in-laws house, returned without brides
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

तस्वीरें: फॉरेस्ट गार्ड की बेरहमी से हत्या कर पेड़ पर उल्टी लटका दी लाश

forest guard murder in mandi
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

मिर्जापुरः मामी की चाहत में भांजे ने सगे मामा को उतारा मौत के घाट

nephew kills his uncle at mirzapur
  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी