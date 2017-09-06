बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक और रागिनीः छात्रा ने बाइक पर बैठने से किया इनकार तो चाकू से गोदा
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 03:07 PM IST
यूपी के बलिया जिले का रागिनी दुबे हत्याकांड अभी सुलझा भी नहीं कि गाजीपुर में फिर इसी तरह की वारदात हुई है। बुधवार सुबह स्कूल जा रही 11वीं को छात्रा पर एक मनबढ़ लड़के ने चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ वार कर दिया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए..
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
