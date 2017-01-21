बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गाजीपुर जिला जेल में बवाल, तोड़फोड़, पथराव और हवाई फायरिंग
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 07:23 PM IST
जिला जेल में शनिवार को कैदियों और बंदी रक्षकों में झड़प शुरू हो गई। थोड़ी ही देर में हालात बेकाबू हो गए। गुस्साए कैदियों ने एक बंदी रक्षक को बंधक बना लिया और पथराव करने लगे। मजबूरन जेल प्रशासन को हवा में कई राउंड गोलियां दागनी पड़ी। बावजूद कैदियों का हंगामा शांत नहीं हुआ। उन्हें काबू में करने के लिए पगली घंटी बजानी पड़ी और जेल में लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा।
