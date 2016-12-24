बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भदोही-बाबतपुर मार्ग पर भीषण हादसा, दो की मौत, पांच घायल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
Bhadohi-babatpur route major accident, two killed, five injured
{"_id":"585e40ec4f1c1b3e4de3ac44","slug":"bhadohi-babatpur-route-major-accident-two-killed-five-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0940-\u092c\u093e\u092c\u0924\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 03:05 PM IST
भदोही-बाबतपुर मार्ग पर मानिकपुर में आज सुबह ट्रक और सवारियों से लदी जीप के बीच आमने-सामने की टक्कर हो गई ।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"585e12484f1c1ba107e3b3f5","slug":"2000-rupee-fake-note-gang-mastermind-abhinav-verma-exposed-big-secret-in-police-enquiry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930' \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585e340e4f1c1b2e4ee3b594","slug":"thievery-of-37-lakh-in-canara-bank-branch-at-charkhi-dadri-of-haryana-new-and-old-currency-robbed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 'NO CASH' \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u0930 37 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"584ab2094f1c1be15944ae2a","slug":"13-teachers-killed-in-accident-at-fazilka-due-to-dense-fog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940, \u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928 \u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"585d82374f1c1b3d77e39960","slug":"charan-singh-was-a-farmer-s-messiah","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0938\u0940\u0939\u093e \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top