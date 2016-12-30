आपका शहर Close

पूर्वांचल में अभी और सताएगी शीतलहर, अबतक दर्जन भर लोगों की मौत

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 03:09 PM IST
cold front in varanasi to be continued, till today one dozen people died

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की दूसरी शाखा सक्रिय होने के बाद पूर्वांचल में तापमान में गिरावट आने से गलन बढ़ गई और लोग ठिठुरने लगे। बीएचयू के मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. राजीव भाटला के अनुसार कोल्ड फ्रंट के काशी से पास होने तक शीतलहर का प्रकोप अगले तीन-चार दिन तक रहेगा। तापमान में गिरावट जारी रहेगी।

﻿