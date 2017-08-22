बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बीएचयू परिसर में ‘चोटी कटवा बाबा’, तस्वीर वायरल होने के बाद प्रशासन ने हटवाई स्लिप
{"_id":"599c0f4e4f1c1b6e078b4673","slug":"choti-katwa-baba-statue-in-bhu-campus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u091a\u092f\u0942 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u2018\u091a\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u0935\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u2019, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 04:32 PM IST
चोटीकटवा के अंधविश्वास का एक बड़ा उदाहरण वाराणसी में देखने को मिला। दो दिन पहले सर्वविद्या की राजधानी कहे जाने वाले बीएचयू परिसर में किसी ने चोटी कटवा बाबा की मूर्ति लगवा दी। तस्वीरें वायरल होने के बाद प्रशासन की नींद टूटी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए..
