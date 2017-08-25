Download App
kavya kavya

बिहार बाढ़ में फंसे लोगों की मदद के लिए पहुंची फिल्म स्टार पाखी हेगड़े

amarujala.com, written by शैलेश कुमार शुक्ल

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 03:50 PM IST
Bihar flood actress Pakhi Hegde reached for help of stranded people

बिहार में आई भीषण बाढ़ में फंसे लाखों लोगों की मदद करने वालों में फेमस एक्ट्रेस पाखी हेगड़े का नाम भी जुड़ गया है। पाखी हेगड़े ने बाढ़ पीड़ितों के बीच जाकर न केवल बाढ़ की विभिषिका देखी बल्कि उन्हें राहत सामग्री भी बांटी। आगे की स्लाइड में देखें तस्वीरें...

विश्वकप

धोनी ज्यादा मैच खेलकर अपनी लय हासिल करने में कामयाब होंगे: विराट कोहली

dhoni will get momentum after playing many matches says kohli

Talaak Talaak Talaak
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेखा जसोरिया ने बताया, तलाक़ तलाक़ तलाक़ का दर्द

Dekho o deewano tum ye kaam na karo my favourite film song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

देखो ओ दीवानो, तुम ये काम ना करो...

nazeer akbarabadi poem on ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - नज़ीर अकबराबादी: गणेश जी की स्तुति

