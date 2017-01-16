आपका शहर Close

तस्वीरों में देखें बीएचयू का 99वां दीक्षांत समारोह, 26 में से 17 गोल्ड पर बेटियों का कब्जा

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 10:14 PM IST
bhu 99th convocation, see on picture

काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय के 99वां दीक्षांत समारोह  सोमवार को मनाया गया।  मुख्य अतिथि भारतरत्न प्रो. सीएनआर राव ने कुल 24 मेधावियों को स्वर्ण पदक से नवाजा। मां-पिता की उपस्थिति में स्वर्ण पदक से नवाजे गए मेधावियों के चेहरे सोने से दमक रहे थे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें, मेधावियों के सपने..

