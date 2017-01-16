बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखें बीएचयू का 99वां दीक्षांत समारोह, 26 में से 17 गोल्ड पर बेटियों का कब्जा
{"_id":"587cf87c4f1c1b332deff1b0","slug":"bhu-99th-convocation-see-on-picture","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u091a\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u093e 99\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939, 26 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947 17 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 10:14 PM IST
काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय के 99वां दीक्षांत समारोह सोमवार को मनाया गया। मुख्य अतिथि भारतरत्न प्रो. सीएनआर राव ने कुल 24 मेधावियों को स्वर्ण पदक से नवाजा। मां-पिता की उपस्थिति में स्वर्ण पदक से नवाजे गए मेधावियों के चेहरे सोने से दमक रहे थे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें, मेधावियों के सपने..
