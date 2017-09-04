बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मनोज तिवारी, रविकिशन के बाद अब भोजपुरी सुपर स्टार पवन सिंह भी हुए भाजपाई
{"_id":"59ad68b64f1c1be2278b516e","slug":"bhojpuri-super-star-pawan-singh-join-bjp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0930\u0935\u093f\u200c\u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u092d\u094b\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0935\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0908 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 08:22 PM IST
भोजपुरी फिल्मों के सुपरस्टार और गायक पवन सिंह ने भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण कर ली है। मनोज तिवारी और रविकिशन के बाद तीसरे भोजपुरी स्टार हैं जिन्होंने भाजपा ज्वाइन किया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
