भोजपुरी स्टार अंजली की मौत से सदमे में प्रशंसक, कहा-ये आत्महत्या नहीं...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
Bhojpuri star Anjali death fans are in shock , said, This is not suicide its murder{"_id":"594a40f84f1c1b3e1f8b4576","slug":"bhojpuri-star-anjali-death-fans-are-in-shock-said-this-is-not-suicide-its-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u094b\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u0902\u0938\u0915, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अभिनेत्री कृतिका चौधरी की मौत के बाद मायानगरी मुंबई में भोजपुरी फिल्म स्टार अंजली श्रीवास्तव की रहस्यमय तरीके से मौत से उनके प्रशंसक सदमे में हैं। उन्हें आत्महत्या की बात पर विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है। आगे की स्लाइड में पढ़ें पूरी खबर...
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.