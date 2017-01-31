बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वसंत पंचमी कल,बागों में नई कोपलें,खेतों में लहलहाने लगे सरसों के फूल
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 05:28 PM IST
पतझड़ के बाद पेड़ की डालियों पर नई कोपलें फूटने लगीं है।सरसों के खेत पीले हो गए हैं। आम के महमहाते बौर और महुआ के डोंगी पोर-पोर में मादकता घोलने लगी है। प्रकृति का यह नया रूप-निखार हर जेहनोदिल में ऋतुराज वसंत की दस्तक का अहसास लेकर आ गया है। हर मन में उल्लास, पछुआ की हिलोर से झूमती पुरवाई तक मदहोश कर देने वाली खुशबू लाल, पीले, नीले फूलों के चटख रंगों के साथ जल्द ही प्रकृति के आंचल में छिटक जाएगी।
