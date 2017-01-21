बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बनारस से चुनाव लड़ेगा आशाराम का बेटा, जाने क्यों
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 06:53 PM IST
सूरत की दो बहनों से रेप के आरोप में जेल में बंद आसाराम के बेटे और ओजस्वी पार्टी के संस्थापक नारायण साई वाराणसी के शिवपुर विधानसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़ेंगे। ओजस्वी पार्टी ने कल घोषणा की कि यदि न्यायालय से नारायण साई को जमानत नहीं मिली तो वे जेल से ही चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इसके अलावा साई के गाजियाबाद की साहिबाबाद सीट से भी चुनाव लड़ने की संभावना है।
