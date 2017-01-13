बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाराणसी में सेना ने लगाई घातक हथियारों की प्रदर्शनी, देखें तस्वीरें
वाराणसी में सेना ने लगाई घातक हथियारों की प्रदर्शनी, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 02:45 PM IST
सेना दिवस से ठीक पहले भारतीय सेना ने कैंट बोर्ड के मल्टी परपज ग्राउंड में अपने एक बढ़कर घातक हथियारों का प्रदर्शन किया। सेना को जानें कार्यक्रम के तहत आयोजित इस प्रदर्शनी में सेना के जवानों ने प्रदर्शनी देखने आ रहे लोगों को हथियारों के इस्तेमाल के तरीके बताए। आगे की स्लाइड में देखें हथियार और पढ़ें उनकी खासियत-
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
