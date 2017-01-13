आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

वाराणसी में सेना ने लगाई घातक हथियारों की प्रदर्शनी, देखें तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, वाराणसी

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 02:45 PM IST
Army weapons exhibition held in Varanasi, see pictures

सेना दिवस से ठीक पहले भारतीय सेना ने कैंट बोर्ड के मल्टी परपज ग्राउंड में अपने एक बढ़कर घातक हथियारों का प्रदर्शन किया। सेना को जानें कार्यक्रम के तहत आयोजित इस प्रदर्शनी में सेना के जवानों ने प्रदर्शनी देखने आ रहे लोगों को हथियारों के इस्तेमाल के तरीके बताए। आगे की स्लाइड में देखें हथियार और पढ़ें उनकी खासियत-

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

indian army सेना दिवस

राहुल के बड़े बोल

राहुल गांधी बोले- मुझे शिव जी, गुरुनानक, बुद्ध और महावीर में दिखता है कांग्रेस का सिंबल

ahul gandhi will chair tha jan vedna confrence of congress against demontiesation today

Most Viewed

BSF जवान तेजबहादुर ने फिर किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, पत्नी के होश उड़े

bsf jawan tej bahadur sensational exposures in talk to wife sharmila, audio clip viral
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस महिला के घर एक साथ आए 4 नन्हे मेहमान, खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

ludhiana lady gave birth to four child, two boys two girls
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तस्वीरें: यकीन नहीं तो देखें 15 फीट बर्फ में साधना में लीन हैं तीन जिंदगियां, आप कर पाएंगे

15 feet snow on the way to shirgul mahadev temple in sirmour Himachal Pradesh
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

सियाचिन के जांबाज सैनिकों के लिए हुआ बड़ा फैसला

special saver group deployed for siachin soldiers
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

संदिग्ध दिखने पर जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर देर रात चला सर्च आपरेशन

search opration in samrolli
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जीआईसी के शताब्दी-नववर्ष उत्सव में मचाया धमाल 

GIC century
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

﻿