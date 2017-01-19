बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दर्शकों को भाया अक्षय कुमार का बनारसी अंदाज
Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 10:44 PM IST
अपनी फिल्म जॉली एलएलबी टू की शूटिंग के दौरान पहली बार बनारस आए बालीवुड के खिलाड़ी अक्षय कुमार पूरी तरह से बनारसी रंग में रच बस गए थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने बनारस के विश्व प्रसिद्ध घाटों पर जहां जमकर मस्ती की वहीं गंगा में पूण्य की डुबकी भी लगाई।
