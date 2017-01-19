आपका शहर Close

दर्शकों को भाया अक्षय कुमार का बनारसी अंदाज 

टीम डिजिटल, वाराणसी

Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 10:44 PM IST
Akshay Kumar banarasi Style audience like

अपनी फिल्म जॉली एलएलबी टू की शूटिंग के दौरान पहली  बार बनारस आए बालीवुड के खिलाड़ी अक्षय कुमार पूरी तरह से बनारसी रंग में रच बस गए थे।  इस दौरान उन्होंने बनारस के विश्व प्रसिद्ध घाटों पर जहां जमकर मस्ती की वहीं गंगा में पूण्य की डुबकी भी लगाई।

